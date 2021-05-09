Rahul Vohra Dies Of COVID-19 Complications Hours After Sharing Helplessness; Read Actor's Last Post

Actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra died due to COVID-19 complications hours. He was 35. The actor, who had large fan following on Facebook, had shared a message on his FB account about the troubles ever since he developed complications following his coronavirus diagnosis. Apparently, he was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening.

In his last post, Rahul wrote, "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra." He further added, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage)."

Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news of Vohra's demise on Facebook. He wrote, "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects."

Also Read: Sambhavna Seth's Father Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Earlier, on May 4th, Rahul had shared a post, which read as, "Main Covid Positive hu. Admit hu. Lagbhag 4 din se but koi recovery nahi. Kya koi aisa hospital hai? Zaha oxygen bed mil jaaye Kyunki yaha mera oxygen level continues down ja raha hai ((I am Covid positive and admitted in a hospital since last four days. However, there is no recovery. Is there a hospital where I may get an oxygen bed because my oxygen level is continuously going down)."

Also Read: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Hindustani Bhau Arrested; Here's Why

He further wrote, "Or koi dekhne wala nahi #delhi Main Bahut majboor hokar ye post kar raha hu, Kyunki ghawaale kuch sambhaal nahi paa rahe. I do not have anyone to look after me. Since my family is unable to do much, I have been forced to write this post out of sheer helplessness)."