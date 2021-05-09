Rahul Vohra Dies Of COVID-19 Complications Hours After Sharing Helplessness; Says 'I've Lost All Courage'

Actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra died due to COVID-19 complications hours after he shared his helpless on his Facebook post. He was admitted at the Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, Tahirpur and was shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Dwarka, on Saturday evening.

In his last post, Rahul wrote, "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra." Sharing details of himself as the patient, Rahul further wrote, "Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu (I will be reborn and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage)."

Theatre director-playwright Arvind Gaur confirmed the news of Vohra's demise on Facebook. He wrote, "Rahul Vohra is gone, my talented actor is no more. It was only yesterday that he told me his life could have been saved if he got better treatment. He was shifted to Ayushman, Dwarka last evening but we could not save him. Please forgive us, we are all your culprits. My last respects."