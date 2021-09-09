Raj Anadkat & Munmun Dutta Trend On Twitter For Their Alleged Relationship; Netizens Make Tapu-Babita Memes

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Raj Anadkat aka Tapu and Munmun Dutta aka Babita have become the hot topics of discussion on social media. For the unversed, the ETimes TV report claims that 33-year-old Munmun Dutta and 24-year-old Raj Anadkat are allegedly dating each other. Well, the news indeed left everyone spellbound as the duo has a nine-year age gap between each other.

Let us tell you, in the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka TMKOC, Jethalal Gada played by Dilip Joshi is the father of Tipendra Gada aka Tapu played Raj Anadkat. In the comedy show, Jethalal is shown wooing Babita ji played by Munmun Dutta. Notably, netizens couldn't digest the fact that Raj and Munmun are dating each other. Hence, they started a meme fest on Tapu and Babita ji on Twitter and made jokes about their alleged relationship. Have a look-

Are Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah A Couple, Defying Age Difference?

@tandon_20 "The reactions of #jethalal, after heared his son about to be a father ? #DilipJoshi #RajAnadkat #MunmunDutta #TMKOC #tappu." @maroof_husain23 "#jethalal #Jethalal after knowing that #Babita & #Tapu are a couple now Meanwhile #Bhide : Happiest person on planet #MunmunDutta #RajAnadkat #TMKOC." @OTTUpdates3 "Taarak Mehta Ka ooltah Chashmah's #Babitaji (Tappu) aka #MunmunDutta and #RajAnadkat happen to be in a relationship with each other. Popatlal ka popat ban gaya." @TheMehtaji "Tappu and babita ji are dating Meanwhile Gokuldham wale #MunmunDutta #RajAnadkat." @RNDTV14 "#jethalal to Tappu after he heared about Tapu and Babita's relationship: #DilipJoshi #RajAnadkat #MunmunDutta #TMKOC."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Netizens Link Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu With Munmun Dutta Aka Babita; Read Why

Let us tell you, Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta have not yet reacted to the reports. Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's shoot was recently cancelled due to Mandar Chandwadkar's sudden illness. Raj had also not been reporting on the sets for the past few days. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

(Social Media Posts Are Unedited)