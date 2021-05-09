Rajasthan Lockdown: Pandya Store And Other TV Shoots May Get Suspended! (Exclusive)

Repeated coronavirus lockdowns in India have badly hit the television industry like all other sectors of the economy. Several producers and channels had shifted sets out of Mumbai to Goa, Gujarat, Hyderabad (Telangana) and Punjab to keep the ball rolling amid the second wave of COVID-19.

However, this move also came unstuck when the Goa government, too, shut down indoor and outdoor shoots, as the virus runs amok in the tourist mecca.

With several shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kundali Bhagya, etc and several Marathi shows being shot there, anybody can guess whether the producers again want to shift elsewhere or return to tinsel town.

In this pall of terrible news comes yet another negative information that the shoot of Star Plus show, Pandya Store, which had shifted to Bikaner, might also come under the cloud as Rajasthan also goes under complete lockdown from May 10.

ALSO READ: TV Producers Forced To Wrap Up & Return To Mumbai As Goa Government Cancels Permission For Shoots

An actor on set confirmed to Filmibeat that Pandya Store would shoot until May 10, post which there is no clarity. Given the fluidity of the situation, TV channels and production houses have refused to confirm the various show shoot locations.

Pandya Store lead Shiny Doshi refused to comment, saying she has been asked not to divulge any shoot or lockdown information to the media.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Controversial Scene: Neil Bhatt Comes To Aishwarya Sharma's Defence

However, there is a silver lining to this dark cloud. As per sources, the Maharashtra government might allow Mumbai shoots to resume within a week or fortnight.

The current spell of severe restrictions will lapse on May 15, and there is the possibility that the authorities might relax some curbs, including on shoots, given that the number of new coronavirus cases is on the wane.

Till then, let's hope that the shoot in other places like Hyderabad (Imlie, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, etc.), Gujarat (Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and Punjab continues without fresh pauses.

Our attempts to speak to Pandya Store producers Commal and Sunjoy Waddhwa and the channel spokesperson came to naught.