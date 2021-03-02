Rajeshwari Sachdev Has Bid Farewell To Shaadi Mubarak? Read On

Rajeshwari Sachdev's performance as Kusum Kothari in the show Shaadi Mubarak had struck a positive chord with the fans of the show. Her character added impeccable comic timing to the show. However, the fans of the show may now be disappointed as according to the latest developments, Rajeshwari has decided to quit the show.

A source close to the show has revealed to The Times Of India that Rajeshwari Sachdev was unhappy with the way her character was shaping up on the show, Shaadi Mubarak and she had also tried to communicate the same to the makers. The actor has also stopped coming to the sets of the show and has not been shooting for the same for the past month. Rajeshwari was upset that her character did not develop the way she was promised it will do by the makers.

The source added that the current track of Shaadi Mubarak shows that Rajeshwari Sachdev's character has gone abroad for her treatment which is a hint that the actor will not be returning on the show. However, the makers are still not searching for a replacement to fill in the Welcome To Sajjanpur actor's shoes. Rajeshwari did not divulge many details about the same when she was quipped on quitting the show. The actor only mentioned that she is taking a break from the show for some time.

Rajeshwari Sachdev also shared about what she has been doing in her free time. The actor replied that today marks her birthday but she has spent the whole day uploading her son's examination sheet online into his account. Rajeshwari added that being technologically challenged, she is finding it a little difficult to cope up with her son's online classes. She mentioned how her heartbeat goes up when her son has to sit for his online classes and she has to help him with uploading the same on his account. The Sardari Begum actor also revealed that she has signed up for starring in a web series that will be airing soon on an OTT platform. The actor has also been enticing her fans with her occasional musical sessions on her Instagram account wherein she can be seen crooning to some songs with her husband Varun Badola.