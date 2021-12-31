Rajiv Talks About Paranormal Activity In Bigg Boss 15 House; Says He & Others Saw A Small Girl Passing By Them

There have been several reports that stated that Bigg Boss house is haunted. A few celebrities, who participated in the controversial reality show and even those who worked on the show, had even claimed that they experienced some 'paranormal activities' inside the house. Recently, Rajiv Adatia, who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house, revealed experiencing paranormal activities inside the house.

During a live conversation with ETimes TV, the model-turned-entrepreneur revealed that he along with other contestants saw a small girl pass by them and they were scared to sleep inside the house. He also said that he saw ghosts twice and he is not lying. Rajiv also said that he met eliminated contestant Simba Nagpal and revealed whom he is supporting.

Talking about the paranormal activity in the house, Rajiv said, "I've seen ghosts inside the Bigg Boss 15 house twice. I was sh** scared of seeing it. I refused to sleep inside the house. Umar Riaz, I, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, were inside and suddenly Nishant and I both stood up because we saw a small girl inside the house. We were scared and started wondering where this young kid came from? She went past us, I am telling you it is not a joke, there is a ghost inside the house. I've seen it twice and it also came on live feed. Umar, Nishant, Pratik, we had goosebumps, we were that scared after the incident. I would see shadows everyday, but this time Nishant, Pratik, Umar and I actually saw a small girl passing by us."

He said that he is missing the house a lot terribly. He added that he met Simba Nagpal recently; they spent a long time together and it was fun.

Rajiv said that he is rooting for his rakhi sister Shamita Shetty and good friend Umar Riaz. He was also all praise for Rakhi Sawant.

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Sai Ketan-Shivangi, Harshad-Pranali, Karan-Debattama & Other Best Jodis Of 2021

Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh On Domestic Violence Claims By His Ex-Wife: Snigdha Had Eloped Twice

He concluded by saying, "I am watching Bigg Boss 15. I am happy Rakhi Sawant is coming into her own element and is getting a bit away from Devoleena Bhattacharjee. I am loving my sister Shamita Shetty, and my friend Umar Riaz's game. I am rooting for both of them and since the show is coming closer to the finale, it is expected that fights will take place."