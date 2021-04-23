Rajiv Thakur Says TKSS Won't Go Off-Air Unless Kapil Wants It To; Speaks About The Time Sunil Left The Show

Rajiv Thakur, who was seen in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3, Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show, recently spoke about Kapil Sharma, his show and Sunil Grover's exit from TKSS. The actor was all praise for Kapil Sharma and revealed that his show will not go off-air unless Kapil wants it to.

Rajiv revealed that he and Kapil have been together since college days and they used to do plays together. He further revealed that Kapil wanted to become a singer but he and Chandan Prabhakar would always tell him that he is a good conversationalist.

The actor said, "He speaks so well, that I sometimes feel that he has an edit machine within himself. For instance, we might sometimes make a punch out of 4 lines, but he on the other hand edits those four lines internally and makes them into one strong punch. So Chandan and I always said that whenever he would get some work where he needed to talk, then nobody would be able to beat him."

Also Read: Sunil Grover On LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse: Our Sole Intention Is To Make Everyone Laugh

About The Kapil Sharma Show, he said, "The Kapil Sharma Show hai na, yeh uski zubaan wala kaam hai (The Kapil Sharma Show is where his conversational skills come in handy). And I can say it with guarantee that this show won't go off-air unless and until Kapil wants it to."

Also Read: Kapil Sharma Lauds Kiku Sharda's Son As He Releases New Rap Song, Calls The 12-Year-Old A 'Rockstar'

Rajiv also spoke about when Sunil Grover left the show after his fallout with Kapil. About the same, the actor said, "So many artists come to his show. Sunil Grover is a brilliant artist. Jab woh nikle the show se toh aisa laga tha ki show hil jayega, hila bhi hoga (It seemed the show would be majorly affected when Sunil Grover left it, must have too). But still Kapil somehow managed it, because he is a good conversationalist."