Rakhi Sawant Gets Nose Surgery Done After Jasmin Bhasin Hurt Her In The Bigg Boss 14 House – Watch

Rakhi Sawant has recently revealed that she went through a painful process to fix her nose after Jasmin Bhasin had ended up hurting her face by accident when they were in Bigg Boss 14. On Monday, the actress took to her social media account to share a video with her fans and followers of the painful process she went through to fix her nose.

Rakhi, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 midseason as a 'challenger,’ had a massive fight with actress Jasmin Bhasin on the show. In one of the episodes, the latter had accidentally hit Rakhi's nose, leaving her in grave pain. The actress was also reprimanded by host Salman Khan for her actions and for having mocked Rakhi’s pain. She and Nikki Tamboli had jokingly even said that Rakhi had a surgical nose that got hurt with a hat made out of paper.

Well, now after months, Rakhi had surgery on her nose with the help of her trusted doctor. The Main Hoon Na actress revealed that she was finally free from the pain. Her video starts with a glimpse of the fight where Jasmin broke her nose and called her 'nautanki.’ This was followed by Rakhi being seen in the clinic, informing her fans and well-wishers about going under the knife.

After the surgery, Rakhi shows off her new nose and wrote in the caption, “Thank you @drjiteshdshetty Meri Nose #biggboss14 me hurt ho gayi thi. Itna hurt hua mujhe par except ek ya do logo ke kisi ne nahi diya mera saath. #Biggboss khatam hone ke baad @drjiteshdshetty ne operate Kia aur ab mein bahot khush hoon - pain se mukt hoon - thank you for your prayers fans and friends #rakhisawant #nosesurgery (sic).” Check out the post below: