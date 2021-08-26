Rakhi Sawant Gives Advice To Bigg Boss OTT Contestants; Says ‘Maintain Your Connection And Break Others’

While the contestants seem to be busy with tasks, fights, connections, etc. our entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant feels that not all contestants are giving in their best to entertain the audience. Rakhi had recently commented on how Shamita Shetty is the best dresser and Neha Bhasin is the worst in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Now it's time where she has pointed out to Milind and Raqesh for not doing anything in the house. Rakhi says, "I really think Millind and Raqesh should wake up now to play the game. Have they gone inside to sleep?". Rakhi who has experienced going inside the Bigg Boss house twice herself shares how she is not happy with the way Millind and Raqesh are playing. She further adds, "I don't like it, they don't get into anyone's fight, nor do they fight themselves and don't entertain the audience. Do saal corona mai, lockdown mai soye nai hai kya?"

Looking at the way housemates are playing inside, Rakhi has a little advice to give to the contestants, she says, "Connection banaye rakhna, aur dusre ke connection ko todna". From her experience of watching Bigg Boss, the entertainment diva says "I have seen across seasons, in the beginning, all contestants are so happy, they say I will do this and that but at the end of the day after going inside everyone falls flat.

Well, the housemates are not entertaining Rakhi Sawant enough it seems. However, the audience sure knows who they like and who they want to eliminate.

