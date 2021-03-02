Rakhi Sawant Hosts A Bigg Boss 14 Party: Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sonali Phogat & Others Attend

Bigg Boss 14’s Rakhi Sawant recently hosted a get together for her fellow contestants after the conclusion of the show a few days ago. The actress was joined by second runner up Nikki Tambili, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sonali Phogat, challenger Rahul Mahajan, and her connection Vindu Dara Singh for a celebration and reunion post the grand finale. The BB party was also attended by runner up Rahul Vaidya’s connection Toshi Sabri as well.

A few pictures and videos from the soiree have made it to the internet. We see the Bigg Boss 14 participants having a fun time and cutting the cake along with Rakhi. They were all seen posing for some amazing pictures for the paparazzi.

For the unversed, Nikki and Rakhi did not get along well in the BB house. But it seems like everyone has come to cordial terms post the season’s end. When asked about the same, Nikki said that there is no resentment anymore and that is why they are attending Rakhi’s post-BB party. Nikki added, “Wo bas ek game tha, game khatam ho gaya.” Rakhi also spoke with the reporters and said, “Sab mere dost hai, koi gile shikwe nahi hai.”

For the unversed, Rakhi exited the Bigg Boss 14 finale by taking home Rs 14 Lakh prize money. After her BB stint, she has been busy taking care of her ailing mother who is undergoing treatment for cancer. The actress is constantly sharing videos and photos from the hospital and from home on her social media handle, urging fans to pray for her mother. Rakhi and her mom have also thanked Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for their love and support in a video message.

