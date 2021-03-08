Rakhi Sawant Is Upset With Rubina Dilaik As Latter Has Not Met Her Ailing Mother

Rakhi Sawant has been busy tending to her ailing mother, Jaya Sawant who is battling cancer. Many of the actor's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants have met her mother who is currently undergoing her chemotherapy treatment. However, Rakhi is miffed with Bigg Boss 13 winner Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni as the two still have not met her mother.

Rakhi Sawant had recently addressed the media while attending her friend's birthday party. The 'Pardesiya' star had revealed during the same that her mother has been admitted to the hospital for her chemotherapy session. However, she mentioned that she will not reveal who has been visiting her mother as saying such things out loud is not a good thing. Rakhi said, "My mother is being admitted again to the hospital for her chemo. I will not tell you all who all are coming to see her. You guys will see it yourself. As saying all this doesn't sound good."

However, during the media interaction, Rakhi Sawant expressed her displeasure with Rubina Dilaik as the latter has still not visited her mother. Rakhi said that the Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki actor should take out some time from her busy schedule and visit her mother once. Rakhi also said that her mother has been especially asking for Rubina and Aly as she is fond of them. She revealed, "Rubina ko maine baar baar bulaya but uska koi message nahi aa raha hai. I saw in one of the news that Rubina said we will help Rakhi in every way and all. But I want to tell her that I don't need any help. Rubina mujhe koi help nahi chahiye. Meri maa hosh mein aane ke baad baar baar bas aapka hi naam le rahi hai. She is constantly asking about you and Aly as she is fond of you guys. Please take some time out of your busy schedule and come to see her or connect with her on video call. Mummy ka koi matlab nahi hai vo sirf aapko ek baar dekhna chahti hai she loves you."

Rakhi Sawant had also revealed in a recent media interaction that only she is responsible for bringing Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla closer on the show. She claimed that the couple had no chemistry before she started her track with Abhinav. Rakhi had also said that she had taken the responsibility of making Abhinav interesting on the show.