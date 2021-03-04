Rakhi Sawant Is Missing The Bigg Boss 14 House; Shares Hilarious Video Of Herself Washing Utensils

Bigg Boss 14 challenger Rakhi Sawant, who is known for her hilarious antics, is back to her entertaining mode on her social media. The actress shared a hilarious video of herself washing utensils and mopping the floor.

It seems like Rakhi is missing the Bigg Boss house a lot. She repeatedly takes Bigg Boss' and Salman Khan's name in the video as she performs household chores and gives a small tour of her home to her fans.

In the latest video shared by Rakhi on her Instagram account, we see her scrubbing utensils, arranging the bed, washing clothes, mopping the floor, and finally lying on the sofa. Rakhi also adds the latest 'Pawri' phenomenon to it by saying, "This is me, this is my house and there's no 'pawri' happening here." Take a look!

For the unversed, Rakhi quickly became one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 14 thanks to her crazy antics inside the house. She was also called the entertainer of the season. Coming back to the grand finale, Rakhi left the show by taking Rs 14 lakh cash.

She also hosted a get together for her fellow contestants after the conclusion of the show a few days ago.

More recently, Rakhi Sawant and her brother Rakesh got into trouble as an FIR was filed against them in Delhi in a fraud case. The actress opened up about the matter in an interview with SpotBoyE. She said that she has nothing to do with the case and her legal team will file a defamation suit soon.

