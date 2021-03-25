Rakhi Sawant Is Shocked After Learning About Aamir Khan’s COVID-19 Diagnosis; Says ‘This Is So Scary’

Rakhi Sawant is known for catching everyone's attention with her statements as well as actions on the incidents that happen in the country. A few days ago, her reaction to the Zomato row had gone viral on social media. And now, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist has expressed shock after learning about Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's COVID-19 report diagnosis. For the unversed, Aamir recently tested positive for Coronavirus and has quarantined himself at home.

The Dangal actor's team released a statement on social media and asked people who were in touch with him recently, to get tested. Coming back to Rakhi, the Main Hoon Na actress was recently spotted outside a gym in Mumbai, where paparazzi informed her about Aamir Khan testing positive for COVID-19. Upon hearing the same, she gave a shocking reaction and said, "Oh my God, really? Oh my God, Aamir Ji." She further added, "Main bahot tension mein aajaungi. This is so scary. Aamir ji, I love you. Aamir ji, I miss you."

Well, the video of Rakhi Sawant's reaction went viral on social media. A few weeks ago, Rakhi's mother was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, where she has been undergoing chemotherapy sessions. Her friends from the industry like Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Kavita Kaushik and others visited the hospital to meet Jaya Sawant.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant will next be seen in a web series, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. She is currently busy shooting for the same in Mumbai. Talking about her Bigg Boss 14 journey, she had entered the show as a challenger and managed to grab a place in the top 5 finalists. At the grand finale, she took Rs 14 lakh and left the show.

Also Read : Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Zomato Row; Says 'I Feel Sad For The Delivery Boy'

Also Read : Rakhi Sawant Slams Paparazzi For Not Wearing Mask Amid The Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai [Video]