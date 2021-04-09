Rakhi Sawant Expresses Disappointment Over People Roaming Freely Amidst Pandemic

Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted by the paparazzi as she stepped out to collect her coffee. She went on to interact with the shutterbugs on the current serious situation of the surge in the COVID-19 cases. Rakhi also expressed her disappointment over people not taking the pandemic situation seriously and roaming around freely on the streets.

Talking about the same, Rakhi could be seen revealing to the paparazzi that everything has shut down due to the newly imposed restrictions. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist says that because of some people, everyone is forced to suffer now amidst the pandemic. Rakhi further adds that no one can leave the city for a holiday in this scenario.

She also expresses her sympathy for the paparazzi who have to work amidst the pandemic. The 'Pardesiya' star says that people have to stand in the line for everything now. Rakhi mentions that she could have made her coffee even at home but she was feeling tired and was not in the mood to do so. The Main Hoon Na actor then says that on stepping out she is noticing that people are extremely casual about everything and are roaming freely even with the spike in the COVID-19 cases.

Rakhi tells that only the shops are closed but the rest of everyone is going on with their business. She further tells that she does not know how to react to this. Take a look at the video of the actor.

This is not the first time that Rakhi has expressed her frightened state of mind regarding the pandemic situation. Earlier she had also schooled a man who wanted a picture with her but was not wearing his mask. Not only did she refuse to click a picture with him but she also scolded him for being careless and not wearing his mask. She told that it was for people like him that the cases are on the rise again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakhi will soon be seen in the OTT series Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn which has been helmed by Marukh Mirza. She also shared a BTS video of herself shooting for the same. Apart from that, Rakhi Sawant also performed for an event on the occasion of Holi.