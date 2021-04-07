Rakhi Sawant Is Upset Over Weekend Lockdown In Maharashtra; Says She Can’t Sit At Home

As we all know, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew in the entire state, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Because of the new rules, all the gyms, clubs, private tuition classes, theatres, malls, restaurants, gardens, salons, spa and many other things will be shut till April 30, 2021. Well, the weekend lockdown in Maharashtra has indeed affected all the citizens of the state. However, Rakhi Sawant is very much upset over the weekend lockdown.

Recently, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist was snapped outside her Zumba class in Mumbai. Apparently, Rakhi Sawant went to attend her class, but was shocked after seeing that the studio was shut down due to lockdown. Notably, the Main Hoon Na actress had a candid chat with paparazzi, where she showed her disappointment over the weekend lockdown.

During an interaction with shutterbugs, Rakhi said, "How do you guys find me? Our life has become a mess. Where do we go? I will start dance practice at home. I will do Kathak and ballet and shake the entire building. Corona will leave the building. I am not that person who sits at home." Well, looks like the lockdown has indeed affected Rakhi's fitness routine, as she has been snapped outside a gym in Mumbai quite often.

Apart from that, Rakhi Sawant recently scolded a man outside her Zumba class for not wearing a mask. She told him that it was because of people like him, Mumbai is being shut again. Moreover, Rakhi also expressed shock after learning about her gym buddy Vicky Kaushal's COVID-19 diagnosis. She prayed for his speedy recovery and asked all the people to stay safe.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn in Mumbai.

Also Read : Rakhi Sawant Gets Worried After Learning About Her Gym Buddy Vicky Kaushal's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Also Read : Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her Husband Ritesh Wants To Marry Her Again In Front Of Everyone