Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Getting Attached To Abhinav Shukla On Bigg Boss 14: He Was Perfect In Every Way

Rakhi Sawant, who gained a lot of limelight for her recent stint in Bigg Boss 14 house, has now admitted that she grew slightly attached to Abhinav Shukla on the show. It must be noted that besides being the entertainment queen of the season, it was her chemistry with Abhinav that made the headlines. Rakhi was seen claiming about falling in love with the actor and was also seen making every effort to woo him.

In a new interview, Rakhi has stated that she took it upon herself to give Abhinav’s 'boring’ image a makeover on the show. Rakhi also admitted that while her love story with the actor was fake, she did get attached to him. She then stated that Abhinav is perfect in every way and that he does care a lot for his wife Rubina Dilaik.

She told radio host Siddharth Kannan, “I started a fake affair with Rubina’s husband for entertainment. But I won’t lie, somewhere I got a little attached because he was such a nice person. One gets attached even to animals and this was a human being.”

She went on to add. “He was a nice person, apne biwi ka bohot care karta tha. Har cheez mein perfect tha (he cared for his wife a lot. He was perfect in every way).” For the unversed, Abhinav’s wife and actress Rubina was also a part of the popular reality show. Rakhi has said that she told Rubina, who won Bigg Boss 14, that she would fake a romantic angle with him to provide the viewers with some entertainment.