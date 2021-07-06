Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her Mother's Reaction After Her Infamous Controversy With Mika Singh

Rakhi Sawant is inevitably on a roll after her entertaining and successful stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. While professionally, there has been no dearth of work for the actress, on the personal front, she has been winning hearts by being at her mother's side like a rock after the latter's chemotherapy treatment. While Rakhi's equation with her mother cannot be better in the present, all was not pleasant between the mother-daughter duo in the past. The actress recently opened up about how her mother had reacted after her infamous controversy with singer Mika Singh.

Mika had forcibly kissed Rakhi Sawant in the year 2006 at the latter's birthday bash that had grabbed several eyeballs. The 'Pardesiya' star had also filed a molestation case against the 'Aankh Marey' singer. Talking about her mother's reaction to the same, the actress revealed to Bollywood Bubble stating, "There was a time when my mother told me, 'What is this, your controversies? I wish you died the moment you were born.' This happened after my family turned on my mother, after my incident with Mika Singh."

Rakhi also opened up about how her extended family had cut all ties with her after she had decided to pursue a career in showbiz. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist added, "In our family, it was like Balika Vadhu. Running away from home and joining the film industry was my only option. Today, my father will be proud of me... Thank God I took this decision because I have become what I am today. My family doesn't accept me, till today. They don't talk to my mom. My uncle, my entire family. They think that because I ran away, their daughters will also run away."

Rakhi Sawant also had a message for those who tend to label her as an attention seeker during the interview. The Main Hoon Na actress said, "People always tell me I'm an attention seeker. Guys, I am not an attention seeker. The media loves me."

On the work front, the actress is basking in the love that she has been receiving for her music video 'Dream Mein Entry.' The song has been crooned by Jyotica Tangri. It has already garnered more than 12 million views on Youtube.