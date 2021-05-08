Rakhi Sawant Predicts Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner; Wonders Why Rahul Vaidya Is Participating

It has to be recalled that Rakhi Sawant had a crush on Abhinav Shukla and she had even confessed about the same in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Recently, Abhinav left to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and his BB 14 fellow contestant Rakhi predicted that he could win the stunt-based reality show.

The controversial actress was recently spotted on her daily coffee run in Mumbai on Friday, when she discussed the stunt-based reality show with paparazzi.

She was seen supporting Abhinav and also added Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi (who is also a part of KKK 11) is her favourite contestant.

She said, "Abhinav Shukla bahut strong hai, mujha lagta hai Abhinav Shukla hi jeetenge (Abhinavh Shukla is very strong, I feel he will win)."

However, she wondered why Rahul Vaidya is participating in the show. She said, "Vindu Dara Singh ko le ke jaana chahiye tha, jo saamne sher aaye toh ek mukka maare. Rahul Vaidya kyun gaya mujhe pata nahi, uske back mein bahut zyada problem hai. But I pray for Rahul Vaidya ke wo sahi salamat aa jaye. (They should have taken Vidhu Dara Singh, who would punch even a lion. I don't understand why Rahul Vaidya has participated. He has a severe back issue. But I pray for Rahul Vaidya to return safe and sound)."

For the uninitiated, KKK 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants left to the location recently. Celebrities who will participate in the show are- Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Maheck Chahal, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill and Sana Makbul.