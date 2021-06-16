    For Quick Alerts
      Rakhi Sawant Promotes Her New Music Video As She Takes Her First Dose Of COVID-19 vaccine

      Several celebrities are sharing their videos and pictures of them getting COVID-19 vaccine. Recently, Rakhi Sawant also took her first jab and shared a video on her Instagram account. Interestingly, she was seen promoting her music video as she took her jab.

      Sharing a video, she wrote, "Ho gayi meri pehli dose ! Ab wait karo meri new video ki : #DreamMeinEntry. Dhamaka Hain! #ComingSoon. #GirlsNightOut #ɢᴇᴛᴠᴀᴄᴄɪɴᴀᴛᴇᴅ @saregama_official @shabinakhanofficial."

      In the video, she can be seen scared to take the injection. So, she decided to sing the song of her upcoming music video 'Dream Mein Entry'.

      In the video, she was seen saying, "Mein mera ek video gau, jo release hone wala hai (Shall I sing a song from my new music video, which is soon going to release)," and she can be seen singing 'Tere dream mein mera entry, mere dream teri entry' and asking the nurse, "Bahot dukhega kya (Will it hurt more)?"

      After taking the vaccine, she was seen saying, "hogaya kya. hogaya Covisheild meine laga liye, pehle dose. thank u sister, thank u doctor.. mujhe laga kuch hone wala hai. mere naya video ane wala hai doston isse zarur dekhna. aur jake vaccine lagwao (Finished? My first dose of Covishield is done. I thought something will happen. Friends, my new video is going to release soon please do watch it and also get vaccinated).

      Vindu Dara Singh commented on Rakhi's post, "Apke haath mein covishield ki entry 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼." While some of the users called her 'overacting', a few of them commented with laughing and love emojis.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 17:59 [IST]
      X