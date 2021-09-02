Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Sidharth Shukla’s Death: This Is Beyond Shocking

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away today (September 2, 2021) due to a massive heart attack. The actor was best known for his role in Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. His sudden demise indeed left the entire industry and fans in shock.

Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, reacted to Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. In an interaction with ETimes TV, Rakhi mourned his death and shared her thoughts about the late actor. The actress said, "Oh my god, I am shocked. I just woke up, I cannot believe that this has happened. I am shocked. We met during 'Bigg Boss'. Whenever he used to anything, he used to tell me. When he did 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', he asked me if he should do it. Even before he did 'Balika Vadhu' he used to ask me for advice; I used to always support him. Life is so unpredictable. This is beyond shocking."

Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters. His PR team has also asked the media to be sensitive and shared their grief over Sidharth Shukla's demise. The PR statement reads, "To Our Media Fraternity, All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request 🙏 We really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times 🙏 As Sidharth's PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved one's space and let them grieve. We are all in pain! We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace 🙏 🙏 🙏." (sic)

Sidharth Shukla was last seen in the ALT Balaji web series, Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee. The actor had also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill as a special guest.