Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Zomato Row; Says ‘I Feel Sad For The Delivery Boy’

The Zomato row has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. For the unversed, a Bengaluru-based influencer Hitesha Chandranee accused Zomato's delivery boy Kamaraj of allegedly hitting her. Kamaraj refused the claims and said that he is innocent. He filed an FIR against the influencer in the Bengaluru police station. Well, the story has left the entire nation shocked, as it divided the internet into two parts.

Like commoners, many celebrities have reacted to the whole controversy. Recently, entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant too shared her opinion over the same and said that she is feeling sad for the delivery boy. The actress was seen interacting with shutterbugs, where she talked about the incident. Rakhi said that she is feeling sad for him. She advised people to love and respect them, as they provided food to people during the lockdown. "Always give respect and love to each and every person. You never know Zomato person can also become the Prime Minister of India," Rakhi Sawant added.

Well, Rakhi Sawant is known for her outspoken nature. She always put her opinion without any hesitation. A couple of days ago, she told an entertainment portal that she feels proud of being called an 'item girl'. For the unversed, Rakhi tried her luck in acting, but she couldn't manage to impress fans. Later, she featured in some of the popular dance numbers in Bollywood films and shined with her killer dance moves.

The Main Hoon Na actress also said that filmmakers put item numbers in films when the lead actress fails to impress with her performance. On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant will be seen in a web series, Tawaif Bazaar E Husn. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist is busy shooting for the same in Mumbai right now.

