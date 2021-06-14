Rakhi Sawant Recalls How She & Sushant Did Zara Nachke Dikha & Reveals The Late Actor Had Called Her His Crush
It's
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
first
death
anniversary
today
(June
14)
and
several
actors
had
shared
their
fond
memories
with
the
late
actor
on
their
social
media
or
through
media.
Recently,
Bigg
Boss
fame
Rakhi
Sawant
too
recalled
how
she
met
Sushant
and
remembered
that
he
had
called
her
his
crush!
In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, she can be seen getting emotional remembering the late actor.
She
is
seen
saying,
"Sushant
Singh,
my
friend...I
still
remember
the
time
when
we
did
Zara
Nachke
Dikha.
He
had
said,
'Rakhi,
you
are
my
crush'.
But
I
didn't
know
the
meaning
of
it
until
I
asked
from
someone."
Rakhi added that Sushant had told her that he had watched her song 'Pardesiya' when he was in school and she then joked and told him that they were almost of the same age. The actress also revealed that Sushant was a jolly person and someone who liked to have 'masti' on set.
She further added that it is hard to believe that he is no more with us and said, "I was thinking today only that if I go tomorrow, will anyone remember me?" She concluded by saying that she prays for him that God gives him a good place in heaven and when she meets him, she will say, "Hi Sushant, let's dance."
For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput, who became a household name with Pavitra Rishta, passed away on June 14, 2020. His sudden and tragic demise shocked everyone and raised several questions. The CBI and NCB are still investigating the case.