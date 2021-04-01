Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her Husband Ritesh Wants To Marry Her Again In Front Of Everyone

Rakhi Sawant has always been vocal about her personal as well as professional life. In 2019, the Main Hoon Na actress revealed that she got married to a businessman Ritesh in an intimate ceremony. Since then, Rakhi's husband has not yet come in front of the media. Hence, there is still a mystery around him. In the Bigg Boss 14 house, the controversial diva had also confessed that Ritesh was earlier married to someone else and he even has a child.

And now, Rakhi Sawant has said something unexpected which might leave her fans in shock. In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi said that she is still in touch with Ritesh through video calls. Notably, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist revealed that her husband wants to get married to her again and reveal his identity in front of everyone.

"I am still in touch with Ritesh, we talk to each other on video calls. He is facing visa issues and there are a few legal issues that he wants to first sort out. He has told me that he wants to talk about our relationship in front of everyone. He has told me that he wants to get married to me again but this time in front of everyone," Rakhi Sawant said. Moreover, she also disclosed that they have been offered a big reality show together. When asked about the show's name, Rakhi refused to reveal more details about it.

Rakhi said that Ritesh wants to accept her publicly and is ready to talk about his marriage also. The actress is waiting for him to come to India. On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant will next be seen in a web series, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. She is currently busy shooting for the same in Mumbai.

