Rakhi Sawant Reveals How One Can Stay Relevant In Industry, Says One Needs To Look Hot

The 'Queen Of Entertainment' Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing some eyeballs for her entertaining banter with the paparazzi since her exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house. Recently she was spotted revealing to them the various ways in which one can stay relevant in the industry. Rakhi says that one needs to do several things like going to the gym and looking hot, social work as well as many other things for them to get noticed.

The recent video of Rakhi that has been going viral has her telling the paparazzi how important it is to stay relevant in the entertainment industry. She says that the industry tends to forget people if they are not able to retain their popularity. The 'Pardesiya' star then went on to name some of the things which people need to do to get noticed in this field.

Rakhi Sawant goes on to say that one needs to look hot, stay fit, work out regularly, do social work and keep on working through several opportunities to make themselves seen in the industry. She goes on to say that she has started doing all these things once again to boost her career. It is not a hidden fact that Rakhi has admitted time and again in her recent media interactions that her Bigg Boss 14 stint has given her a second innings on the professional front. Take a look at the video.

The Main Hoon Na actor had earlier revealed that before entering the popular reality show, she had been undergoing financial problems and was not getting any suitable opportunities on the work front. However, after her appearance on the show wherein she also emerged as one of the finalists, Rakhi has been getting some good work on the professional front.

Rakhi had also chosen to exit the show on the finale taking with her a bag of Rs 14 lakh cash. She had admitted that she had already planned the same as the amount would prove useful for her to get her mother treated who is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in an OTT series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn which has been helmed by Marukh Mirza.