Rakhi Sawant Reveals Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Winner’s Name; Guess Who

Rakhi Sawant has been entertaining people since many years now. The Main Hoon Na actress often catches everyone's attention with her funny tactics and super entertaining interactions with the paparazzi. Notably, the diva always shares her opinion about several issues and events that happen in the country.

Recently, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants arrived in Mumbai after finishing shooting for the show. If reports are to be believed, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari are the top 5 finalists of the Rohit Shetty show. Well, fans are very excited to know who is the winner of the KKK 11. Amidst this excitement, Rakhi Sawant recently revealed the name of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's winner.

The controversial diva Rakhi Sawant recently spotted by shutterbugs in the city. She interacted with them about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and her new song 'Dream Mein Entry'. During a conversation with paps, Rakhi accidentally revealed the winner's name of KKK 11. The actress said, "Welcome everyone.. Rahul Vaidya welcome, Shweta Tiwari..., Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na." Well, her statement clearly indicates that Arjun Bijlani is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Apart from that, Rakhi Sawant also thanked fans for showering love on her song 'Dream Mein Entry' sung by Jyotica Tangri and rapped by Prikshit Gupta (Parry G). Talking about the diva, she recently took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The video of her taking vaccine had gone viral on social media, and fans just loved her hilarious reaction in the same.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant had participated in Bigg Boss 14 and managed to reach the grand finale of the show. She will next be seen in a web series, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.