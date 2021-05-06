Rakhi Sawant Says She Will Pray For Those Affected From COVID-19, Adds She Cries For Everyone

Rakhi Sawant is known for speaking her mind on her social media handle. The actor recently shared a video wherein she can be seen in an emotional state. The 'Pardesiya' star says in the video that she will soon be praying for those affected from COVID-19.

Talking about the same, Rakhi begins the video by praising the Almighty and her fans and followers. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist then says that she prays for everyone battling the pandemic daily and cries for everyone suffering through it. She also goes on to show her holy books in the video.

Rakhi then goes on to say that she will be going live on her Instagram handle on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Main Hoon Na actor further added that she will be singing devotional songs and will offer her prayers for all the humankind battling COVID-19. She states that there is immense power in her prayers and as a result of that, those battling the virus will recover soon. Take a look at her video.

Apart from that, Rakhi also shared a poster on her social media account urging her fans to join her live on Saturday as she prays for everyone suffering from the virus. Recently the Manmohini actor also spoke about her future projects put on hold due to the COVID-19 second wave. For the unversed, she had revealed earlier in several media interactions how her stint in Bigg Boss 14 has given her career a second chance once again.

Talking to The Times Of India about her upcoming projects, Rakhi revealed, "I was really excited after I came out of the Bigg Boss house. I got the required push for my career which was needed for the past so many years. In fact, I had also signed two very good shows, though I had not received the signing amount, everything else was final. But both these projects have been put on hold because of COVID."

Recently Rakhi Sawant also got teary-eyed while talking about her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Nikki Tamboli's brother passing away due to COVID-19. She was spotted by the paparazzi at a cafe wherein she spoke about the same. She had revealed how Nikki used to talk about her brother fondly inside the show and that she will pray for her family in this difficult time.