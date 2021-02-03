Rakhi Sawant’s Brother Rakesh On Ritesh’s First Marriage & Son: I Am Shocked Beyond Words

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant revealed that her husband Ritesh was married earlier and even has a son with his first wife. In conversation with Rahul Vaidya, the controversial diva expressed her sadness in front of the singer, and on the other hand, her fans were left heartbroken after learning the truth.

Like fans, Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant is also shocked with her revelation, as he shared his reaction with Times of India. The Main Hoon Na actress' brother said, "I am hearing this news for the first time myself. I am shocked beyond words. I can assure you that neither my mother nor I have any idea about Ritesh jiju's marriage and son. This can't be true!"

Rakesh also said that he has not watched the recent episodes of the show, as he is busy with mother Jaya Sawant's chemotherapy. While speaking about the same, Rakhi Sawant's brother said, "By god's grace the first chemotherapy was successful on Tuesday and now she will be discharged on Thursday. My mother will have to come back next week for the next session of chemotherapy. That is why I have not been able to see Bigg Boss. I will talk to my mother about this, but as far as I know, she too doesn't have any idea about this development in Rakhi's personal life."

Earlier, brother of the controversial diva said that Ritesh is not a fictional character, and stays in Poland. Coming back to Rakhi's revelation, the segment will be shown in tonight's episode. Well, fans are very much keen to know the exact story of Rakhi and Ritesh's married life. Stay tuned!

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Reveals Big Secret About Hubby Ritesh; Says 'I Need Father's Name For My Babies'

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh To Enter The House As Rakhi Sawant's Connection; Eijaz To Re-Enter Soon!