Rakhi Sawant’s Brother On Rubina Dilaik: She Should Be Thrown Out Of The Show

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 had seen Rubina Dilaik throw a bucket full of soap water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of rage after the latter insulted her husband, Abhinav Shukla. While the incident had grabbed a lot of eyeballs amongst the viewers, now Rakhi's brother has also broken his silence on the same. The Pardesiya star's brother revealed that he feels Rubina should be thrown out of the show after getting physical with his sister.

Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh further added that he felt Bigg Boss' punishment of nominating Rubina Dilaik for eviction till the end of the season was unfair and instead, she should have been shown the exit immediately. Speaking about the same with The Times Of India, Rakesh stated, "Whatever happened should not have happened! Rubina has no right to get physical with my sister. All she is doing is entertaining the audience. The so-called objectionable word that she had used for Abhinav is something that should provoke someone to such an extent that he or she gets physical with my sister Rakhi."

Furthermore, Rakesh added that his sister, Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer and that is what she is doing inside the show. On this, he revealed, "Whatever punishment Rubina got from Bigg Boss after her act was not enough at all. She should have actually been thrown out of the house. She doesn't deserve to be in the house. My sister is an entertainer and that is what she is doing on the show. Everybody is trying to get physical with her but she is not losing her calm."

Rakesh Sawant also came in defence of his sister whose behaviour towards Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik had earned her a lot of criticisms amongst the fans. Some of the viewers and celebs also called out the host Salman Khan for being biased towards Rakhi's extreme behaviour on the show. Her brother added that his sister is well within her limits on the show and that the host Salman Khan is not being biased towards her. Meanwhile, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see the host, Salman Khan bash Rakhi for her antics and will even tell her to walk out of the show if she does not mend her ways.

