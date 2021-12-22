Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Singh Accuses First Wife Snigdha Priya Of Mentally Harassing Him; To File Case

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh recently got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house. He has been in the news since he entered the Salman Khan show. For the unversed, his first wife Snigdha Priya has accused him of domestic violence and faking his NRI status. She also claimed that Ritesh used to beat her for 4 hours at stretch. Let us tell you, Ritesh also has a son with his first wife.

However, Ritesh Singh called her allegations 'fake' and 'baseless'. In conversation with Spotboye, Ritesh made some shocking revelations. He stated that Snigdha Priya had run away with a man for a while, however, she came back to him again. He said that he accepted her back just because of his son. But, she ran away with the same man again. Hence, Ritesh decided to file for a divorce. He said, "Her parents threatened to kill me; I always remained silent for my son."

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh also revealed that he will take legal action against his first wife Snigdha Priya. The Bigg Boss 15 eliminated contestant said, "Yes, I will definitely take legal action against her. Maine Bhaut baar usko legally chor diya for the sake of my son. But this time, I will opt for the legal route. I am going to put a mental harassment case against her and her family. She says that I have been beating her for four to five hours. But when she hasn't stayed with me, then where is the question of me beating her? Agar main itna bura tha, brutal tha, toh why she isn't giving me a divorce."

Let us tell you, Ritesh Singh was also criticised by netizens for his behaviour with Rakhi Sawant in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Host Salman Khan had also scolded him for the same.