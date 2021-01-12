Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Talks About Nikki Tamboli & Jasmin Bhasin Taunting Her Daughter Inside Bigg Boss House

Rakhi’s Mother On Nikki & Jasmin Taunting Her Daughter

In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya said, "I feel she is going absolutely right, but sometimes she is troubled so much that she reacts. She has a lot of patience, but sometimes she loses it. I've seen there were moments when she would be having food and Jasmin would taunt her and she would ask her to let her eat. Nikki would also taunt her but Vikas Gupta and Eijaz would come to her rescue. Eijaz and Vikas would stop them and I would like to thank God that they are there."

Jaya Sawant On Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni’s Relationship

Last weekend, Jasmin Bhasin bid adieu to the show. Her elimination was indeed shocking and an emotional one for everyone, especially Aly Goni, who was completely heartbroken seeing his ladylove leave the show. Aly even said that he would not spare Rakhi for cursing the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. Reacting to his statement, Jaya Sawant said, "I saw a promo where Aly Goni has said that he will not spare Rakhi because he feels that Jasmin has got eliminated because Rakhi had cursed that Jasmin and he would get separated. Aaj Kal ke zamane mein kiski baduwa kisko lagti hai... maybe Jasmin's parents don't like them together and they might have complained to Bigg Boss and got her out."

Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Opens Up About Her Medical Expenses

Jaya Sawant revealed that Rakhi's husband Ritesh is taking care of her and paying all her medical expenses. She said, "He is there for us. He is trying hard to come to India and I have asked him to come ahead and reveal his identity. He has assured me that he will come before the audience and accept Rakhi as his wife. He is a very good human being and I just want them to be together and happy in their married life. I want Rakhi to continue to work and even Ritesh wants her to work."