Rakhi Sawant Says God Will Get Hurt If Karan Mehra And Nisha Rawal Get Separated; Watch Video

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's domestic violence case is currently being investigated by Mumbai Police. For the unversed, Nisha had accused Karan of allegedly hitting her during a fight at their house on May 31, 2021. She filed an FIR against her him, and on that basis, cops had arrested him. After recording statements of the couple, police released the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor on bail.

The duo has been making several allegations against each other. On the other hand, many TV celebs are reacting to their fight. Recently, Rakhi Sawant was spotted in the city by the paparazzi. She was asked about Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's case. Rakhi said that Karan and Nisha are her friends and urged them to resolve their problems and get back together.

Rakhi Sawant Reacts To Nisha Rawal And Karan Mehra Row, Says She Has Lost Faith In Marriage

In the video, Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying, "Nisha and Karan ek hojao, har miya biwi mein jhagde hote hi hai so mera suggestion hai please ek hojao." She further added, "You have a beautiful house. I've come with you guys. You love each other so much. Let bygones be bygones. People here try to separate two friends. I'm telling you 'ek shaadi, ek pyaar aur ek pati aur ek hi patni' so please get back together. If you guys part ways it will only hurt God."

Rakhi also said that Karan should leave the girl he is dating, as he has a beautiful wife. For the unversed, Nisha Rawal had claimed that Karan is having an extramarital affair, and she learned about it a couple of months ago. But Karan called the allegations against him baseless. Well, the internet is divided and fans are waiting to know the truth behind their ugly fight.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.