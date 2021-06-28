Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Is Improving Herself Every Day, Says Bigg Boss And Salman Khan Have Helped Her A Lot

Rakhi Sawant has managed to revive her career after appearing in Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. The actress, who was termed as the biggest entertainer of the show, finished as one of the finalists but chose to walk away with a special cash prize of 14 lakh rupees. She had revealed that she needed the money for her mother's cancer treatment.

Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakhi has revealed that is improving herself every day and that Bigg Boss and Salman Khan have a huge contribution to it. She said that she would like to be accepted for who she is and doesn't believe in jumping on the 'high society' bandwagon. She added that both God and Salman Khan have 'adopted' her as she remains true to herself.

Rakhi said in Hindi, "How long can a person keep up appearances? How long can one sustain a lie? That's why I've never pretended to be someone I'm not. Accept me for who I am. Salman Khan adopted me, Bigg Boss adopted me, fans adopted me, God adopted me... For who I am. People pretend to belong to high society, they follow each other blindly. If someone wears a certain kind of outfit, others will follow. I don't know why. Make your own style, whatever suits you. Don't follow heroines. I don't wear branded costumes, I do what feels right in my heart.”

She further added, “But day by day, I am improving myself, day by day I am trying even harder because the situation in which I was born, from where I have come from different things were taught at that time. But, now I am making myself better, Bigg Boss also has improved me, even Salman Ji has improved me and now I am getting people's love. So, I feel that I have received some sort of heritage. When I receive so much love, I feel like somebody has gifted me their entire ancestral property.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi recently appeared in an item song name 'Dream Mein Entry.’ She will next be seen in a web series, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.