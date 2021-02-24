Rakhi Sawant Shares Pictures Of Her Mother Who's Undergoing Chemotherapy; Kamya & Others Wish Speedy Recovery
Rakhi Sawant, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, had changed the scenario in the house. She made the boring reality show interesting and won million of hearts. The actress was among top 5 finalists and exited the show in the finale by taking Rs 14 lakh, which she said she'll be using it for her mother's treatment. She had also said that she had zero balance in her account. Recently, in an interview, Rakhi had said that she wanted to make a comeback as her career was down and Bigg Boss gave her a second chance. She also said that she will do any work that comes her way. The reason she went to Bigg Boss is to make a comeback, earn a lot of money and get her mother operated.
Rakhi Sawant Shares Picture Of Her Mother
Recently, she shared a few pictures of her mother, who is undergoing chemotherapy on her Instagram account and requested her fans to pray for her. Not just fans, celebrities too reacted to her post.
Take a look a few celebrities' comments.
Kamya Writes…
Kamya Panjabi shared a couple of tweets and wished Rakhi's mother speedy recovery. She shared snapshot of Rakhi's post from Instagram and tweeted, "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis?Can u even imagine?Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong." Well, we agree! While many contestants are sharing party and celebration pictures, Rakhi is struggling to get her mother treated.
She further wrote, "Praying for Aunty's speedy recovery! Ganapati Bappa sab thik karenge! Respect for you @IAMREALRAKHI I salute you girl..."
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Writes…
Devoleena Bhattacharjee agreed with Kamya and wrote, "Yes and she was so dedicated and committed to the show..she kept telling me "mujhe show pe dhyaan dena hai..i have trust in @BiggBoss .He will take care of my mom".Yeh jo bakwas karte hain na rakhi k baare mein..Rakhi k aas paas bhi kahin nahi hai yeh sab.."
She commented on Rakhi's post, "Aunty will be fine rakhi..You be strong..."
Rashami & Anjali
Here are other celebrities' comments on Rakhi's post!
Rashami Desai: Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power ❤️. You are stronger than anyone baby your prayer works like magic. 🌺.
Anjali Anand: Sending you and your mom all the love and prayers ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.
Sofia, Jasleen, Bandgi & Puneesh
Sofia Hayat: I send you prayers and blessings.
Jasleen Matharu: Aunty will be fine soon @rakhisawant2511 .. shes a strong woman ❤️.
Bandgi Kalra: Get well soon auntie🙏🏻🙏🏻.
Puneesh Sharma: She is super strong........ She'll be just fine. Mahadev.
