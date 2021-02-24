Rakhi Sawant Shares Pictures Of Her Mother Who's Undergoing Chemotherapy; Kamya & Others Wish Speedy Recovery

Rakhi Sawant Shares Picture Of Her Mother

Recently, she shared a few pictures of her mother, who is undergoing chemotherapy on her Instagram account and requested her fans to pray for her. Not just fans, celebrities too reacted to her post.

Click here for Rakhi's post

Take a look a few celebrities' comments.

Kamya Writes…

Kamya Panjabi shared a couple of tweets and wished Rakhi's mother speedy recovery. She shared snapshot of Rakhi's post from Instagram and tweeted, "Well dis is Rakhi's 1st post aft bb14 finale,i m numb I hv no words, some1 who entertained da world so much past few months,was goin thru dis?Can u even imagine?Koi tujhse kya mukabla karega @IAMREALRAKHI tu toh sabse upar aur sabse anokhi nikli..u r a winner in life #Staystrong." Well, we agree! While many contestants are sharing party and celebration pictures, Rakhi is struggling to get her mother treated.

She further wrote, "Praying for Aunty's speedy recovery! Ganapati Bappa sab thik karenge! Respect for you @IAMREALRAKHI I salute you girl..."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Writes…

Devoleena Bhattacharjee agreed with Kamya and wrote, "Yes and she was so dedicated and committed to the show..she kept telling me "mujhe show pe dhyaan dena hai..i have trust in @BiggBoss .He will take care of my mom".Yeh jo bakwas karte hain na rakhi k baare mein..Rakhi k aas paas bhi kahin nahi hai yeh sab.."

She commented on Rakhi's post, "Aunty will be fine rakhi..You be strong..."

Rashami & Anjali

Here are other celebrities' comments on Rakhi's post!

Rashami Desai: Will surly pray for her speedy recovery and more important god give her more power ❤️. You are stronger than anyone baby your prayer works like magic. 🌺.

Anjali Anand: Sending you and your mom all the love and prayers ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.

Sofia, Jasleen, Bandgi & Puneesh

Sofia Hayat: I send you prayers and blessings.

Jasleen Matharu: Aunty will be fine soon @rakhisawant2511 .. shes a strong woman ❤️.

Bandgi Kalra: Get well soon auntie🙏🏻🙏🏻.

Puneesh Sharma: She is super strong........ She'll be just fine. Mahadev.