Rakhi Sawant Urges Her Fans To Pray For Aryan Khan's Bail, Watch Video

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in an alleged drug case after he was nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a cruise ship in Mumbai after a raid. Since then, his case has been grabbing several eyeballs wherein his bail plea was also denied with him having to serve judicial custody till October 11 now. Amidst this many celebs have been offering their solidarity with the star kid and his father during this time of crisis. One of them is actress Rakhi Sawant who shared a video wherein she can be seen urging her fans to pray for Aryan's bail.

Talking about the same, Rakhi Sawant shared a video on her social media handle wherein she can be seen saying that she is very sad and wants everyone to pray for Aryan Khan's bail. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist says that she does not know who is the main accused in this case and that who is responsible for embroiling whom in this fiasco. However, Rakhi goes on to add that if one thinks he or she is a lion, they should attack like one instead of targeting a child like this.

Rakhi Sawant further adds that why nothing is done about those young children who die due to overdose near the garbage bins. The Main Hoon Na actress captioned her video stating, "Please pray Aryan Khan should get bail today." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakhi Sawant will be making an entertaining appearance in Bigg Boss 15 on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that will be telecasted today (October 9). She will be seen in a Gorilla costume having some banter with Salman Khan before revealing her true self. Apart from that according to the latest promo released by the makers, the 'Pardesiya' star will also dance with some male contestants of the house in the song 'Garmi' from Street Dancer 3D. Rakhi also sent her fans into a frenzy recently after she shared her look as an 80-year-old woman for the TV show Begum Badshah. Her friends from the industry could not stop praising her.