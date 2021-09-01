Rakhi Sawant Thanks Twinkle Khanna For Praising Her; Bigg Boss 14 Finalist Dances To ‘Kamariya Lachke Re’

Former Bollywood actress and columnist Twinkle Khanna is known for her outspoken nature and for writing her thoughts in the wittiest way possible. Recently, the actress wrote a write-up about Rakhi Sawant, in which she praised her for her work dedication in the industry. She wrote, "Rakhi Sawant is one I could never be and I love her for it."

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny Bones stated, "With the kind of public ridicule Rakhi Sawant has endured over the years, I would have dug myself a hole and lived the rest of my life as a meerkat. But when you're in on the joke, you can't be embarrassed. As much as we may laugh at her, she's laughing too - all the way to the bank, pulling her family out of poverty and building a life for herself in a pretty cut-throat industry."

See post here

Well, Twinkle's thought caught Rakhi Sawant's attention as she thanked the Mela actress for her sweet words. The Main Hoon Na actress shared a post on Instagram to thank Twinkle. She wrote, "Thankyou so much @twinklerkhanna and @tweakindia it's means a lot to me .. thank you @twinklerkhanna ji that u removed your precious time and wrote some thing nice about me 💐... I have always been one woman army fighting for what I believed in .. in a place where I was laughed , made fun off , trolled , abused however I still stood strong on my grounds .. today I m proud of what I am and that I can take care of me and my family and overcome all the hardship by bringing in joy laughter and entertainment in people's life ...I am sure it takes a lot to be as humble as twinkle Khanna and it takes a heart of iron to be Rakhi Sawant ..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Apart from that, Rakhi Sawant also shared a video of herself dancing to Twinkle Khanna's famous song 'Kamariya Lachke Re' from her film, Mela. Her video caught everyone's attention and fans can't stop gushing over Rakhi's amazing dancing skills. We must say that Rakhi Sawant is a fighter and she stands strong in the industry on her own terms.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Rakhi Sawant will next be seen in a web series, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. She was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT as a special guest.