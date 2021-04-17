Rakhi Sawant Threatens To Hit People Who Don’t Wear Masks; Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant has always caught everyone's attention with her funny tactics. The Main Hoon Na actress' funny videos often go viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over her entertaining personality. As we all know, COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in India, especially Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state right now due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

Since many days now, Rakhi Sawant is often seen spreading awareness about Coronavirus and urging people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. For the unversed, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has imposed a partial lockdown in the state until April 30, 2021. Coming back to Rakhi Sawant, she was recently spotted in the city by paparazzi while buying fruits.

The Bigg Boss 14 finalist while interacting with photographers, was heard saying that whoever will nag her or whoever doesn't wear a mask, will get beaten by her with the radish, which can be seen in her hand. After saying that, she laughed and giggled over her act. She also referred to her character Julie from Bigg Boss 14 and said, "Aur jo bhi mujhe sataaiga aur jo bhi mask nahi pehenga, usko ye Julie maaregi mooli se."

The video is going viral on social media, and is looking cute in a grey t-shirt and a red ripped denim skirt. A few days ago, she had expressed shock when the actress learnt about her gym buddy and actor Vicky Kaushal's COVID-19 diagnosis. Apart from that, she had also expressed her concern over Aamir Khan's health when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant will be seen in the web series Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. Before the lockdown was imposed in Mumbai, she was busy shooting for the same.

