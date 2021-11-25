Rakhi Sawant To Enter Bigg Boss 15 House With Husband Ritesh; Says He Agreed To Do The Show For Her Sake

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for one of the other reason. The controversial actress had hit headlines for her wedding with NRI Ritesh. Several people didn't believe her and thought she was doing it for publicity as she didn't share his pictures of her husband. There were speculations that she will enter Bigg Boss 14 house with her husband Ritesh and will reveal his face on the show. However, it didn't happen!

Finally! Rakhi will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house along with her husband Ritesh. The makers recently released a promo in which Rakhi was questioned by media and others about her marriage and husband. She is then seen saying that finally, people will get to see her husband on Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi asks her husband (whose face is not revealed), if he will go with her to the house, and he replies, "Zaroor (sure)."

Meanwhile, in an interview with TOI, Rakhi spoke about entering the house with husband and hopes that people will believe her now! She said that people didn't believe that she is married and thought she is lying and she was doing it for publicity as she didn't have pictures or videos or didn't invite anyone for wedding.

She said, "People didn't believe me at all when I said that I was married to a businessman named Ritesh. People called me a liar and said I was doing it for publicity. They refused to believe me because I did not have any pictures or videos to show or because I didn't invite anyone for my wedding."

She is happy that Ritesh finally agreed to enter Bigg Boss with her and said, "My husband is a sweetheart. He agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss for my sake."

Rakhi was seen in Bigg Boss 1 and Bigg Boss 14 as well. But this time, she is determined to win the trophy and said, "Main trophy pe latak jaongi par trophy ghar leke aaungi. I will do all the saam, daam, dand, bhedh to make sure that I win this time."

She is grateful that Bigg Boss 14 helped her begin her second innings and said that it changed her life as people showered lot of love on her. She added that because of Bigg Boss, she got work the entire year and things went really well for her. She concluded by saying that she will always be a part of the show; even when there is 200th season, she will be there in it.