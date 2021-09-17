Rakhi Sawant Trends On Twitter After AAP Leader Uses Her To Shade Navjot Sidhu; Kavita Kaushik Defends Her

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha took a jibe at cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday by terming him the “Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics”. Raghav’s remark soon gained a lot of traction on social media, resulting in Rakhi Sawant trending on Twitter.

Navjot had criticised the AAP and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws and had also posted a video on the same. Raghav had hit back at him with the Rakhi Sawant swipe. However, his tweet didn’t go well with the netizens, celebs and politicians and they were seen trolling him for using a sexist remark on the microblogging site.

FIR fame Kavita Kaushik, who took part in Bigg Boss 14 along with Rakhi, took to her account to mention that Rakhi is a compliment. She tweeted, “Rakhi Sawant- the most hard working who gives her hundred percent loyalty and effort to each project she takes, turning a dull flop show into an entertaining one, she is a compliment compared to the hateful fake counter parts!” Take a look!

Rakhi Sawant- the most hard working who gives her hundred percent loyalty and effort to each project she takes, turning a dull flop show into an entertaining one, she is a compliment compared to the hateful fake counter parts! https://t.co/UQr95AL37B — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Rakhi has also responded to Raghav’s remark. The Main Hoon Na actress, who first seemed unaware about the issue, posted a screenshot of Kavita Kaushik’s tweet on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Wow guys congratulations to me. I am trending on Twitter. Wow, thank you God.”

She followed it up by sharing a screenshot of her husband’s tweet on her IG account. Rakhi revealed that hubby Ritesh responded to Raghav Chadha and thanked him for having her back. The actress wrote in her caption, “My husband responded to raghav Chadha. Mujhe abhi tak akele jaan kar log satate the. Aaj ye kahate huye mere aakho me aasu hai ke aaj mera bhi koi hai , jo mere maan samman ke raksha ke leye khada hai. Thanks my dear husband!! (sic)” Check out the post below: