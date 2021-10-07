Rakhi Sawant Turns 80-Year-Old Lady For Begum Badshah; Vikas Gupta & Devoleena Bhattacharjee React

Miss controversial Rakhi Sawant recently surprised everyone by sharing a stunning picture of her transformation into an 80-year-old lady. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist will be seen playing the role of an elderly woman in the TV show, Begum Badshah.

Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram and shared a collage picture of herself. She captioned the post as, "Thanks Rohit bhai for giving me 80 year old looks In Sony Saab TV begum Badshah show."

In the above pictures, the makeup artist can be seen prepping her face to get the desired look. Her other picture shows her perfectly transformed look as an old lady. Notably, the collar support band around her neck gives a perfect touch to her character. She has not revealed much about her role in Begum Badshah but looks like, it will bring a new twist to the plotline of the show.

Interestingly, Rakhi Sawant's dear friends Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted to her post. Vikas wrote, "killerrr." Devoleena commented, "wowww." Not only Rakhi Sawant, but Ketan Singh will also be featuring in Begum Badshah.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant, she was last seen in the movie, Upeksha (2019), directed by Ravindra Khare. She was also a part of several TV shows such as Manmohini, Rakhi Ka Swayamwar and so on. Her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 was loved by all. Let us tell you, she had left the game in the grand finale by taking Rs 14 lakh cash. She used that money for her mother's cancer treatment.

Rakhi Sawant has also acted in popular movies like Dil Bole Hadippa, Main Hoon Na, Buddha Mar Gaya, Masti, Dum, Om, and so on.