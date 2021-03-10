Rakhi Sawant Turns Sridevi From Nagina; Video Goes Viral

Ever since Rakhi Sawant came out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, she has been keeping her fans entertained by posting various updates on social media. On the occasion of International Women's Day 2021, Rakhi had shared several posts including a beautiful picture with fellow female contestants of Bigg Boss 14 like Sonali Phogat, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan and Jasmin Bhasin.

Amidst all, she also shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which the controversial diva turned Sridevi from Nagina. Rakhi Sawant captioned the video as, "I love #sridevi Ji one of my fav film is #Naagin if remade who should they cast - see and put ur choices in comment #rakhisawant #biggboss14."

Watch the video here

In the above video, Rakhi Sawant looks unrecognizable as she copy pasted her face on Sridevi's body. Rakhi recreated the iconic song 'Main Teri Dushman' from the film Nagina, in which Sridevi had played the role of a naagin. In the caption, Rakhi also expressed her desire to play naagin in the remake of Nagina.

Apart from this funny video, Rakhi Sawant also shared a video of her ailing mother Jaya Sawant on Instagram. She gave a positive update on her health. In the video, her mom said, "I wish you all a happy Women's Day. I am fighting with cancer but I thank you all for keeping me in your prayers. I am able to fight for your prayers and the Almighty has answered your prayers. He has given me the strength to fight cancer. And I am thanking all of you once again."

Watch the video here

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant's mother is battling cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy sessions in a Mumbai hospital. Rakhi's friends from the industry like Kashmera Shah, Sambhavna Seth, Kavita Kaushik and others visited the hospital to meet Jaya Sawant. In the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi had taken Rs 14 lakh and opted out from the winner's race. She had said that she will use this money for her mother's treatment. The Main Hoon Na fame also said that Bigg Boss 14 turned out to be a boost for her career, as she will soon be doing something big in future.

