Rakhi Sawant Urges Kangana Ranaut To Help India In Procuring Oxygen; Says ‘You Have Crores Of Rupees, Buy It’

The second wave of COVID-19 is giving a lot of trouble to the government as well as the health system of India. Because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, hospitals are facing shortage of oxygen cylinders, medicines, ICU beds and so on. Considering this bad condition in the nation, several celebrities are helping the Indian government in procuring oxygen, arranging medicines and beds.

Rakhi Sawant, who is known for voicing opinion over several issues that happen in India, recently urged Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to help the country in procuring oxygen. The actress was papped in Mumbai, where a reporter asked her about Kangana Ranaut's statement in which she said that India's condition is very bad as there is no oxygen available in the country.

When asked her opinion about the Rangoon actress' statement, Rakhi said, "Nahi mil raha? Oh ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai (It's unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation, you have crores of rupees. Buy oxygen and distribute it among people. We are doing the same)."

This video of Rakhi Sawant went viral, in which she can be seen spraying sanitiser in the air after stepping out of her car. She can be seen wearing double mask to protect herself from Coronavirus. The Main Hoon Na actress wore a white top and pink shorts.

Ever since the video went viral on social media, fans can't stop gushing over Rakhi Sawant's gesture and praised her for spreading awareness about the pandemic. On the professional front, she will be seen in a web series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.