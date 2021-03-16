Rakhi Sawant Wants Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Or Radhika Apte To Play Her Role In Her Biopic

Rakhi Sawant, who won viewers' hearts and was one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 14, surprised many by claiming that Javed Akhtar wanted to make a biopic on her. Later, the veteran lyricist-writer confirmed Rakhi's claim to be true. Now, while talking to ETimes TV, Rakhi revealed about their conversation and also shared who she thinks can play her role the best.

About meeting Javed, Rakhi said, "It was a few years ago, we were travelling together and met on a flight. Javed Akhtar sir had told me that he wants to write a biopic on my life, how you struggled and became Rakhi Sawant. But then he got busy with his other projects and we did not meet after that. Now, I hope he gets time and if he has some time in hand hopefully, he will write the story."

When asked whom she thinks from Bollywood can play her role in her biopic, she said, "I think there are two-three actresses who can do justice to my role. The first is Alia Bhatt, I think she is superb. She is bold and bindass and she is not scared of anyone. I think to play my role someone should have these characteristics. I think Priyanka Chopra Jonas can also play my role. Radhika Apte is also good. Both Priyanka and Radhika Apte are bold and have the spark to do my role."

Rakhi said that she has gone through a lot of ups and downs but she never let anything affect her reputation. She added that she has crossed many 'lakshman rekha' and handled everything in her life with grace.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Rakhi might participate in Nach Baliye 10 with her mystery husband Ritesh. Regarding the same, Rakhi without revealing the name of the show, said that they have been offered a big reality show and things are in the pipeline.

