Rakhi Sawant Wants To See Sonu Sood Or Salman Khan As The Prime Minister Of India

With the COVID-19 second wave having a disastrous effect on the citizens of India, many Bollywood celebs have been coming forward to help people battle the virus. This also includes Bollywood celebs like Sonu Sood and Salman Khan. It is not a hidden fact that Sonu is being hailed as a 'messiah' for his selfless efforts in providing people with the basic COVID-19 resources. While Salman has reopened his Being Hangry food trucks that have been providing food to the COVID-19 frontline workers all over Mumbai. Now Rakhi Sawant has revealed that she wishes to see either of these two celebs as the Prime Minister of the country for their COVID-19 relief efforts.

Talking about the same, Rakhi hailed Salman and Sonu as 'real heroes' after she was recently spotted by the paparazzi. The 'Pardesiya' star further said that Sonu loves his country and his fellow countrymen the most. She also praised actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for their donations towards the COVID-19 relief work in the country. Rakhi had earlier praised Salman several times after the megastar along with his brother Sohail Khan provided financial aid for her mother's medical treatment. Rakhi was much loved for her appearance in Salman's popular reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Recently, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist also expressed her opinion on the possible winner of this season's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. For the unversed, the shooting of the same is going on in Cape Town, South Africa and Rakhi's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli have participated in the same. The Main Hoon Na actress revealed to the paparazzi that she is supporting Abhinav and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi on the show.

Rakhi also added that she has no clue why Rahul has participated in the show. Rakhi Sawant revealed, "Vindu Dara Singh ko le ke jaana chahiye tha, jo saamne sher aaye toh ek mukka maare. Rahul Vaidya kyun gaya mujhe pata nahi, uske back mein bahut zyada problem hai. But I pray for Rahul Vaidya ke wo sahi salamat aa jaye. (They should have taken Vidhu Dara Singh, who would punch even a lion. I don't understand why Rahul Vaidya has participated. He has a severe back issue. But I pray for Rahul Vaidya to return safe and sound)."