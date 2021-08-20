Rakhi Sawant Wants To Tie Rakhi To Salman Khan And Vikas Gupta On Raksha Bandhan; Read Statement

Raksha Bandhan is just two days away, and people are very excited to celebrate this beautiful festival of the brother-sister bond. On Raksha Bandhan (August 22, 2021), girls tie rakhi to their brothers for their protection. Like commoners, controversial diva Rakhi Sawant is also excited for Raksha Bandhan as she wants to tie rakhi to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 11 fame Vikas Gupta.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant shared her Raksha Bandhan plans. The Bigg Boss 14 finalist said, "I'll tie Rakhi to Vikas Gupta, he has done a lot for me, and I'll tie it to my brother Rakesh, and Sanjay Dada. And I want to tie Rakhi it to Salman Bhai because he gave a new life to my mother. I wish someone can make a customized rakhi with Salman's photo on it."

Apart from that, Rakhi Sawant also said that her husband Ritesh and she are perfect than other Bollywood couples like Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Anand Ahuja. The Main Hoon Na actress said, "Everyone thinks they are perfect, but they will get to know what all they lack, and what all things they do wrong as a couple. Bigg Boss is a reality show and whatever people are in the outside world they're the same inside too. The camera catches everything, and you can't lie to the camera."

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside the Bigg Boss OTT house in a weird Spider-Man outfit. She expressed her wish to enter the house as she thinks that she will add more masala to the show. So, do you want to see Rakhi in Bigg Boss OTT house? Do let us know in the comment section below!