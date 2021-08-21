Raksha Bandhan 2021: EXCLUSIVE! Namak Issk Ka’s Aditya Ojha Gets Nostalgic; Shares Funny Rakhi Moment

There is nothing quite like growing up with brothers and sisters. Although there would be times when you wish you were only child, but the moments you spend with your brothers and sisters are memorable ones and for life time. They are your first best friends, as you get to share a lot of fun moments and even your good and bad days! They listen to you when you need and support in every way. Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and it is favourite festival for siblings as they get to celebrate their unconditional love for each other on this day in a special way.

On this special occasion, sisters tie Rakhis on their brothers' hands and the latter would present them a gift as a mark of protection and love. Aditya Ojha, who played the role of Yug Pratap Rajput in Namak Issk Ka got nostalgic as we asked him about his childhood Raksha Bandhan memories.

About Rakshabandhan, Aditya told Filmibeat, "Rakshabandhan is a very important festival in India because every brother and sister bond is really special."

When we asked about his childhood memories, he shared a funny moment that will leave you in splits. As we all know, in childhood, since kids do not have money to present their sisters, their parents would help them. They would give the money or gift and ask their kids to give it to their sisters. In Aditya's case also same thing happened!

He told us, "I remember when I was a kid my sister used tie rakhi and in return dad gave me cash to give it to my sister. Once dad gave me Rs 1,000 and asked me to give it to my sister. But I kept Rs 500 to myself as I was running short of pocket money. When this secret came out, my whole family was laughing."