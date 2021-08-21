Raksha Bandhan 2021: From Mouni Roy-Mukhar To Divyanka-Aishwarya Meet Actresses & Their Brothers

Mouni Roy-Mukhar Roy

Mouni Roy's younger brother Mukhar Roy may be less popular than his actress-sister but he sure shot is a social media celebrity with a huge fan following. Mukhar completed his schooling from West Bengal. His hobbies are listening to music and playing football. The duo share many things in common and travelling is one of them. They love exploring new places.

Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona On Not Being Part Of Promo; Bharti Asks Akshay 'Is It His Production Or Salman's?'

Divyanka & Aishwarya Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi's brother Aishwarya Tripathi is a pilot by profession. We rarely get to see his pictures on her social media. However, she had shared a picture on his birthday in 2019 and wished him adorably. She had written, "How much we troubled you when you were a child! Wrestling to leg pulling... Those were the glorious days, until you grew up to be so sharp and smart that no one can outwit you now! Happy Birthday to our brother @aishwaryatripathi380...who is flying high today but will always be a little baby to us! Your loving sisters, @priyanka_sameer_tiwari and Divyanka Urff- Sweety didi & Chaani didi."

Vivian Dsena & Drashti Dhami In Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon 2? Here's When The Show Might Go On Floors!

Hina Khan & Aamir Khan

Hina Khan has younger brother Aamir Khan, who is the owner of a travel agency company. She often shares pictures with her brother Aamir and they give us major sibling goals.

Mihika and Mishkat Verma

Mihika and Mishkat Verma are both popular actors in television industry. In an interview Miskhat had revealed that Mihika is very affectionate and no one in the world can love him like her. He also called her the best daughter in the world. On the other hand, Mihika said that she respects his sincerity and perseverance towards his work and said that at such young age, he is committed. She also added that she loves the way he makes people feel around him.