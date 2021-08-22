Raksha Bandhan 2021: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai And Other TV Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To Fans

The much-awaited festival of Raksha Bandhan is being observed across India today (August 22). The auspicious day which celebrates the special bond between brother and sister is not restricted to just brothers and sisters. It is also being celebrated by siblings of the same gender as well.

On the special occasion, many TV celebs such as Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and others extended their warm greetings to their fans on social media. They were also seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their loved ones.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan to all …… thank you all for protecting me on social media and being there for me always.”

Happy Rakshabandhan to all …… thank you all for protecting me on social media and being there for me always ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 22, 2021

Rashami Desai shared a bunch of beautiful pictures of herself and wished her fans by writing, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone 💃💃💃”



Bigg Boss 14 fame Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram account to shared throwback pictures with her sisters and wished them Raksha Bandhan. The actress wrote, “Wherever we may be, our hearts are at one place…. #happy #rakshabandhan @jyotikadilaik @rohinidilaik.”

Shrenu Parikh also wished her younger brother by sharing a bunch of pictures alongside a heart-warming note. The actress wrote, “No matter how bad we are at posing together, I know for a fact that no one understands our feelings more than us! Distances are hitting harder with each passing year, but we celebrate Rakshabandhan everytime we meet! See u soon kid brother❤️😘 Love u tons PS I know he’s asleep right now.”

Donal Bisht, like every year, flew to Delhi a day before to be with her brother and family on Raksha Bandhan. The actress shared a sweet post where she is seen tying rakhi to her brother on her social media. She wrote in her caption, “Happy rakshabandhan bhai ❤️ @bishtranjan May god always bless u with lost of love, success & happiness 💐😘🥰💕(sic).”