Raksha Bandhan: Shakti And Mukti Mohan Tie Rakhi And Celebrate Sisterhood On Zee Café’s Dance With Me

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unconditional love between siblings. One that speaks about a bond that never breaks. Speaking of the sibling bond, who doesn’t know the famous Mohan sisters! You’ve seen them dance, sing and bring on all the fun while they’re at it. Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan are truly a dream on the screen!

Their mazedaar chemistry, masti, mazaa and nok-jhok on Zee Café’s Dance With Me is truly #SisterGoals. This Rakshabandhan, let’s celebrate Sisterhood, because you don’t only need a brother to protect you!

Hear it from the sisters themselves! With their mazedaar chemistry celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Shakti & Mukti Mohan, a fine example of infinite strength and support, be it at their best or worst, a partner in crime or a dance jodi, always setting new sibling goals every day.

One thing’s for sure – they’re always there for each other. They’re love for each other goes beyond. Happy Rakhi to you!