Raksha Bandhan: Shakti And Mukti Mohan Tie Rakhi And Celebrate Sisterhood On Zee Café’s Dance With Me

Raksha
Bandhan
celebrates
the
unconditional
love
between
siblings.
One
that
speaks
about
a
bond
that
never
breaks.
Speaking
of
the
sibling
bond,
who
doesn’t
know
the
famous
Mohan
sisters!
You’ve
seen
them
dance,
sing
and
bring
on
all
the
fun
while
they’re
at
it.
Shakti
Mohan
and
Mukti
Mohan
are
truly
a
dream
on
the
screen!
Their
mazedaar
chemistry,
masti,
mazaa
and
nok-jhok
on
Zee
Café’s
Dance
With
Me
is
truly
#SisterGoals.
This
Rakshabandhan,
let’s
celebrate
Sisterhood,
because
you
don’t
only
need
a
brother
to
protect
you!
Hear
it
from
the
sisters
themselves!
With
their
mazedaar
chemistry
celebrate
Raksha
Bandhan
with
Shakti
&
Mukti
Mohan,
a
fine
example
of
infinite
strength
and
support,
be
it
at
their
best
or
worst,
a
partner
in
crime
or
a
dance
jodi,
always
setting
new
sibling
goals
every
day.