Raksha Bandhan Special! Mrunal Jain: I'm Always Protective About Rashami Desai [EXCLUSIVE]

Mrunal Jain’s Raksha Bandhan Memories

When asked about his Raksha Bandhan memories, Mrunal Jain said, "Raksha Bandhan is one festival which has always fascinated me as a child, as I don't have any blood sister. I get Rakhi tied up from my cousins and now I get Rakhi tied from Rashami Desai since TV show Uttaran days."

Mrunal On His Bond With Rashami Desai

Mrunal Jain also said that his Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai is very vocal and transparent and that is what, he likes about her. The Hitler Didi actor said, "From day one I felt brotherly feelings from her. The best quality of her that I would like to imbibe is that she's very transparent and vocal about what she feels. I'm also very straightforward and speak my mind. I'm always protective about Rashami at all times there's no specific incident."

Mrunal Jain’s Raksha Bandhan Plans

While sharing about his Raksha Bandhan plans, Mrunal Jain said, "It is a low profile rakhi given the current scenario, as a sister, she'll come home and tie the rakhi like every year. And the brother-sister bond is the purest."