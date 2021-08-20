Raksha Bandhan Special! Mrunal Jain: I'm Always Protective About Rashami Desai [EXCLUSIVE]
Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated in the world today (August 22, 2021). The festival honours the bond between a brother and a sister. On this day, a sister ties rakhi on her brother's wrist for his wellbeing, and in return, he promises her that he will protect her from all the issues and circumstances. Like commoners, celebrities too, celebrate Raksha Bandhan on a big scale.
Well, the festival is usually celebrated by real siblings or cousins. But there are some bonds, which are purely made of brotherly or sisterly love for each other. TV actors Mrunal Jain and Rashami Desai's bond is the best example of that. Mrunal considers Rashami as his rakhi sister and has been celebrating Raksha Bandhan with her for many years now. Recently, in interaction with Filmibeat, Mrunal Jain spoke about his bond with Rashami Desai and shared his Raksha Bandhan plans.
Mrunal Jain’s Raksha Bandhan Memories
When asked about his Raksha Bandhan memories, Mrunal Jain said, "Raksha Bandhan is one festival which has always fascinated me as a child, as I don't have any blood sister. I get Rakhi tied up from my cousins and now I get Rakhi tied from Rashami Desai since TV show Uttaran days."
Mrunal On His Bond With Rashami Desai
Mrunal Jain also said that his Uttaran co-star Rashami Desai is very vocal and transparent and that is what, he likes about her. The Hitler Didi actor said, "From day one I felt brotherly feelings from her. The best quality of her that I would like to imbibe is that she's very transparent and vocal about what she feels. I'm also very straightforward and speak my mind. I'm always protective about Rashami at all times there's no specific incident."
Mrunal Jain’s Raksha Bandhan Plans
While sharing about his Raksha Bandhan plans, Mrunal Jain said, "It is a low profile rakhi given the current scenario, as a sister, she'll come home and tie the rakhi like every year. And the brother-sister bond is the purest."