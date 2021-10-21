    For Quick Alerts
      Ramayan Actor Chandrakant Pandya Aka Nishad Raj Passes Away At 72; Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri Pay Tribute

      Chandrakant Pandya, who played the role of Nishad Raj in the mythological show Ramayan, passed away on Thursday (October 21). He was 72. The news of his demise was shared by actress Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the epic show.

      The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the late actor and pay her tribute. She wrote, '#RIP Chandrakant Pandya – Nishad Raj of Ramayan." It has been reported that Chandrakant was suffering from many health ailments.

      Sunil Lahri (Lakshman) also took to his Instagram account to offer condolences and wrote, "Ramayan ke Ek Aur kalakar Nishad Raj ka Abhinaya Karne Wale kalakar Chandrakant Ji Ab Hamare beech Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De. Om Shanti." Check out the post below:

      Chandrakant Pandya is best remembered for playing Lord Rama's childhood friend Nishad Raj in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. The veteran actor has also featured in several movies including Prem Lagna, Pyar Ho Gaya, Parivaar Na Pankhi, Hote Hote Pyar Hogaya, and Chundadi Ni Laaj. He got his first break in the Gujarati film Kadu Makrani and his 2017 release includes the Gujarati drama movie Samay Chakra.

      Chandrakant was also known for his friendship with Bollywood's veteran actor Amjad Khan. They both had completed college studies together. Since childhood, Chandrakant was interested in acting and he got a chance to work in plays with actors Upendra Trivedi and Arvind Trivedi.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 22:57 [IST]
      X